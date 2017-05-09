Longueuil police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a trailer truck last month which was loaded with about $200,000 worth of frozen fish.

Police say the incident happened during the night of April 9, at a transport company in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

They say the man arrived at the transport company in a stolen Mercedes truck. He then stole a trailer truck loaded with the frozen fish.

The truck was later found. The cargo of frozen fish was still on board, but expired.

The suspect is a man believed to be in his mid-20s. He was wearing a winter coat with a fur collar, and a New England Patriots cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 1-800-711-1800.