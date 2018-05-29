Police, public health officials investigate possible drug use tied to 7 recent deaths in Longueuil

Seven people have died in the last two weeks in Longueuil, leading police and public health officials to look into the possibility that drug overdoses could be the cause.

The region, just south of Montreal, has never seen this many deaths in such a short period of time, said Longueuil police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos.

While police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests, many of the people that died had been drug users, Voutsinos told CBC News.

"We do know that some of them had medical issues," he said. "That's why we really aren't sure if the drug usage led to their deaths."

6 of 7 deaths are suspected overdoses

According to Dr. Julie Loslier, director of the Montérégie department of public health, said the department is treating six of the seven deaths as suspected drug overdoses.

The department is taking steps to confirm their causes, Loslier said, and if they were overdoses, it will also determine which drugs were consumed.

At least one of the people who died thought he was buying cocaine, but the drug was laced with heroin and another drug used to treat malaria, Loslier said.

She said the public health department is working closely with police, local pharmacies, emergency services and community outreach workers to investigate drug use in the area.

"It's a team effort," she said.