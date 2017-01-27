Longueuil police equipped with tools and accompanied by a specialized team of cadaver dogs are searching the family residence of Jian Ping Li, who disappeared along with her six-month-old son in 2014.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said the search of the two-storey house on Sabourin Crescent in Brossard was prompted by new information in the case.

"We decided to proceed with an extensive search inside the house," Voutsinos said.

The dog team being used in the search is on loan from the Ontario Provincial Police.

"The dogs have specific skills which our dogs don't possess," Voutsinos said.

Li and her son shared the house with her husband, Hong Hui Lu, and their two other children.

Police said Lu is co-operating with the search.

A specialized Ontario Provincial Police dog team is on site at the family home where Jian Ping Li and her infant son were last seen before they disappeared on April 30, 2014. (Ainslie MacLellan / CBC)

Renewed investigation

Today's search comes after Longueuil police set up a command post in the neighbourhood Jan. 12.

At that time, Voutsinos said investigators had recently met with Lu, who had agreed to a polygraph test.

However, a person that Voutsinos described as "a member of the husband's entourage" had refused the test, which led police to establish the command post to corroborate some new information.

The information that led to today's search came through the command post operation, Voutsinos said.

Jian Ping Li was an active member of Montreal Chinese Alliance Grace Church. (Lirong Cheng)

Disappeared April 30, 2014

Police searched the home and property before in the weeks following the April 30, 2014 disappearance of 42-year-old Li and her infant son, Xiao Feng Lu.

The mother and child were reported missing by her husband, who said he had left home in the morning and returned to find them both gone.

At the time, police said Li left her identification, money and personal effects behind, including the baby stroller.

Police have investigated more than 100 tips, spoken to at least 118 neighbours and taken more than 100 sworn statements in the case.

Police also released a Youtube video aimed at the Chinese community in the hopes of obtaining new leads.