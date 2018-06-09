Longueuil police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in their search for 13-year-old Kassandra Noiseux, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

They say she was last seen at around 1:20 p.m. at École secondaire Gérard-Filion near Longueuil's Lemoyne neighbourhood.

They say she could be anywhere around the Montreal area or in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie south of Montreal, and that they fear for her safety.

She is described as having dark blond hair, fair skin and brown eyes. She is five feet two inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.

Police say she was wearing a hoodie when she went missing and has a belly button ring.

They are asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.