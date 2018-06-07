Longueuil police investigate 3 kidnapping attempts of young women

Longueuil police are appealing to the public for help to locate a suspect connected to three kidnapping attempts in Brossard last month.

Police say a white man between the ages of 25 and 35 attempted to grab three young women, two of them minors, on three separate occasions.

Police will be setting up a command post at 5 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Rome Boulevard and Saguenay Street in Brossard, close to where the incidents took place.

The first incident happened May 17. Police say the suspect was walking behind the victim and tried to grab her.

"Fortunately there were people around the victim and she started screaming and the suspect ran away," said Longueuil police spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières.

On May 31, there were two incidents — one at 7 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

"He actually approached the victims by running after them," he said.

Vallières said that police are hoping to speak to people who were in the area during the three attempts.

He added that police are quite sure the three incidents were all committed by the same man and said that none of the victims knew him.

Longueuil police say the suspect was driving a silver Dodge Caravan, similar to this one, with tinted back windows. (SPAL)

The suspect

The suspect is a white man who stands between 5-9''and 5-11'' and has brown hair and a short beard.

He was seen wearing sweatpants and a blue T-shirt and driving a silver Dodge Caravan with tinted back windows.

Police will be at the intersection questioning citizens to see if anyone witnessed anything useful until 9 p.m. Witnesses who come forward will be allowed to remain anonymous if they choose.

Anyone with knowledge is asked to call 450-463-7211.