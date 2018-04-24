Longueuil told to pay $12K in damages over racial profiling incident

The Quebec Human Rights Commission has ruled in favour of a Montreal man who says he was racially profiled by police in 2009.

The commission recommended that the city of Longueuil pay $12,000 in damages to Joël Debellefeuille, who was pulled over and ticketed by police nearly a decade ago.

A judge later threw out the ticket, saying that the officers involved didn't believe the BMW Debellefeuille was driving could be his because of his skin colour.

"The fact of falsely or ignorantly believing that the family name 'Debellefeuille' can't be the surname of someone with black skin can only show a flagrant lack of knowledge about Quebec society," wrote municipal court Judge Pierre-Armand Tremblay in his decision, handed down in 2012.

On Tuesday, Debellefeuille said he was "elated" to hear that the commission had upheld his complaint, but noted that he had initially asked for $30,000.

"I was pleased with the outcome, [but] would have liked a little more. Not in the sense of financial retribution, but in the sense of, you know, it'll sting them where it hurts," he said in a phone interview.

The City of Longueuil has not yet said whether or not they will pay Debellefeuille. They have until Friday to decide.

The recommendation is not binding, and if the city decides not to pay, the case will continue to a human rights tribunal.

Another victory

Debellefeuille also won a complaint with the police ethics commission relating to the same issue in 2012.

The two officers who pulled him over were suspended without pay for five days each.

The police complaints commission ruled at the time that the officers did not have to stop Debellefeuille and that they lacked respect and courtesy.

The case has proceeded through to the Quebec Human Rights Commission with the help of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, an anti-racism organization.