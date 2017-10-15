An 18-year-old man has died of his injuries following a shooting in Longueuil.

Police received 911 calls reporting gun shots outside a Subway restaurant on Chambly Street at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, but when they arrived, a suspect had already fled on foot.

The shooting took place after a fight between three people started out in the restaurant.

The victim was taken to a South Shore hospital, where his death was confirmed later in the night.

Investigators are at the site of the shooting, trying to determine what happened.

They are still looking for a male suspect, for whom the only description so far is that he was wearing dark coloured clothes, according to Cst. Marie Bovet.

There are no major road blocks in the area.