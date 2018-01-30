The City of Longueuil has recovered some $6 million from companies that admitted having colluded on municipal contracts, as part of a voluntary repayment program set up by the Quebec government in late 2015.

Radio-Canada has learned at least four companies, including engineering consulting firm SNC-Lavalin, came forward under the program, acknowledging having colluded to inflate contract prices between 2002 and 2009.

The City of Laval is hoping to recover around $20 million from contractors under the program.

In Montreal, eight companies, including SNC-Lavalin, Dessau and Construction Frank Catania and Associates Inc., publicly stated their intention to take part in the program.

Those firms came forward after the city sent notices to some 380 construction contractors it's had dealings with since 1996, asking them to repay 20 per cent of the total value of all contracts over two decades.

It's not known how much money Montreal has recovered. However, the city recently announced its intention to file some 40 civil lawsuits to recover money from companies that failed to come forward.

'We could have gone further': Longueuil mayor

Longueuil's new mayor, Sylvie Parent, said her city, too, plans to go after companies it believes participated in collusion which failed to come forward under the voluntary program.

"We could have gone further," Parent said.

"Many engineering firms and some promoters have been brought to our attention, and now our litigation is evaluating if we can pursue other firms to collect money that's owed to Longueuil citizens," Parent said.

Longueuil is also creating a contract inspection office to help mitigate the risk of fraud and collusion when awarding contracts.

The City of Terrebonne will recover about $200,000 after one contractor came forward. Mayor Marc-André Plante said he is also considering pursuing companies that failed to come forward under the voluntary program.