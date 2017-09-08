The City of Longueuil has partially lifted the boil water advisory for several areas on Montreal's South Shore.

Saint-Hubert, Boucherville and Old Longueuil are no longer under the advisory and residents don't have to boil their water.

However, the advisory is still in effect for Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, where residents are being asked to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

The city expects the advisory for Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville will last at least until Sunday and says it is due to the presence due to the presence of coliform bacteria in the water supply system.