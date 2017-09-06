The City of Longueuil has issued a boil water advisory for several areas that affects close to 260,000 residents on Montreal's South Shore.

Residents of Saint-Hubert, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville are being asked to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it.

The advisory is also in place for the areas of Old Longueuil that are served by the regional water plant.

The city says the advisory is necessary after recent samples showed that the presence of E.coli bacteria in the water supply system. As a result, the city now needs at least 48 hours to conduct additional tests before it can lift the advisory.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.