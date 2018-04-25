Thousands of cases of stolen beer found in LaSalle warehouse

If a team of thieves who stole thousands of dollars' worth of beer and dried meat were planning to throw a raging party with their loot, their plans have been seriously curtailed.

About 20,000 cases of beer, dried beef and Jack Link's brand pepperoni were stolen from a warehouse in Boucherville on Montreal's South Shore during an overnight heist last month.

But a tip from the public led Longueuil police to a warehouse on St-Patrick Street in LaSalle Tuesday evening, where more than 11,000 cases of Grolsch beer were discovered.

Cmdr. Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said the beer they found is worth $300,000. There was no sign of the meat, however.

Two men were arrested at the scene. They met with investigators and may be charged. Police believe others were involved in the plot.

Anyone with information about where the rest of the beer and meat could be, or who took it, is asked to call police at 450-646-8500.