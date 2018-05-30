Longueuil police arrest 4, seize 'all kinds' of narcotics in Tuesday night raid

Longueuil police arrested four people on the Island of Montreal and seized "narcotics of all kinds" in a raid that took place Tuesday night.

Police say the narcotics could be connected to the deaths of seven people in the area since May 12. They are investigating the possibility that drug overdoses could be the cause.

"The rapidity of the investigation has made it possible to connect a drug dealer to one of the consumers found dead in recent days," a release from Longueuil police reads.

Police seized 570 synthetic drug tablets as well as heroin, crystal meth, hashish, cannabis, hallucinogenic mushrooms and GHB.

The investigation also led police to seize three toy guns.

Police also seized 800 rounds of ammunition.

In the raid, two 24-year-old women were charged with drug trafficking, possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy.

Two men, both 26, were charged with drug trafficking and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.Police have also issued an arrest warrant for a 44-year-old man.

The four who were arrested are expected to appear in court today.