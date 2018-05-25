Man, 29, critically injured after colliding with truck on his longboard

A 29-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after colliding with a truck while riding a longboard in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough.

The collision took place around 11:50 a.m. at the corner of Lucien L'Allier and St-Jacques streets, police say.

The man was descending the hill on Lucien L'Allier, going south. He was unable to stop at the red light and hit the side of the truck that was driving east on St-Jacques.

The 29-year-old was transported to hospital and is in critical condition. (Radio-Canada)

He was transported to hospital and is in critical condition.

Special collision investigators from the Montreal police are on the scene.