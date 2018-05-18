Hurry up and wait: A list of long weekend road closures in Montreal

If you commute in and around the city by car, your long weekend adventures may be a tad complicated.

It's going to be… interesting to get around in a car. How interesting, you ask? Well, below is a list of everything that is closed.

Basically, if you are heading to the South Shore, take the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. If you are driving through the Turcot, take an Advil and be prepared to sit around.

Everything will reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m. unless otherwise specified.

What's closed going to and from the South Shore

Highway 25 South (La Fontaine Tunnel southbound) between Souligny Avenue (Exit 4, Montreal/Centre-ville) and Île Charron.

Two lanes on Highway 10 West (Champlain Bridge heading into Montreal), between Exit 6 (Highway 15 South/Highway 20 East/Highway 132) and the bridge itself.

One lane on Highway 10 East, from the end of the Champlain Bridge until Exit 53 (Highway 15 South/Highway 20 East/Highway 132).

What's closed in the Turcot Interchange area

Highway 15 North, between Exit 63 (Highway 20 West) and the Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The entrance to Highway 15 North from de la Vérendrye Boulevard.

The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway westbound to the Décarie Expressway (Highway 15 North).

The ramp from Highway 20 East (toward downtown) to the Décarie (Highway 15 North).

The ramp from the Décarie southbound (toward the Champlain Bridge) to the eastbound Ville-Marie.

The ramp from the Décarie southbound to Highway 20 West.

The entrance to Highway 15 South (also toward the bridge) from Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard in Verdun.

The Girouard Avenue entrance to Highway 15 South, from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Notre-Dame Street between Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road, from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

So take public transit or maybe just don't leave your house. It's supposed to rain Saturday and Sunday anyway.