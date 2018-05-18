Skip to Main Content
Hurry up and wait: A list of long weekend road closures in Montreal

Notifications

Hurry up and wait: A list of long weekend road closures in Montreal

Basically, if you are heading to the South Shore, take the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. If you are driving through the Turcot, take an Advil and be prepared to sit around.

La Fontaine Tunnel, Champlain Bridge, Turcot Interchange all affected

CBC News ·
The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend for repairs to the asphalt and foundation. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

If you commute in and around the city by car, your long weekend adventures may be a tad complicated.

It's going to be… interesting to get around in a car. How interesting, you ask? Well, below is a list of everything that is closed.

Basically, if you are heading to the South Shore, take the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. If you are driving through the Turcot, take an Advil and be prepared to sit around.

Everything will reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m. unless otherwise specified.

What's closed going to and from the South Shore

  • Highway 25 South (La Fontaine Tunnel southbound) between Souligny Avenue (Exit 4, Montreal/Centre-ville) and Île Charron.
  • Two lanes on Highway 10 West (Champlain Bridge heading into Montreal), between Exit 6 (Highway 15 South/Highway 20 East/Highway 132) and the bridge itself.
  • One lane on Highway 10 East, from the end of the Champlain Bridge until Exit 53 (Highway 15 South/Highway 20 East/Highway 132).

What's closed in the Turcot Interchange area

  • Highway 15 North, between Exit 63 (Highway 20 West) and the Sherbrooke Street entrance.
  • The entrance to Highway 15 North from de la Vérendrye Boulevard.
  • The ramp from the Ville-Marie Expressway westbound to the Décarie Expressway (Highway 15 North).
  • The ramp from Highway 20 East (toward downtown) to the Décarie (Highway 15 North).
  • The ramp from the Décarie southbound (toward the Champlain Bridge) to the eastbound Ville-Marie.
  • The ramp from the Décarie southbound to Highway 20 West.
  • The entrance to Highway 15 South (also toward the bridge) from Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard in Verdun.
  • The Girouard Avenue entrance to Highway 15 South, from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
  • Notre-Dame Street between Monk Boulevard and Côte-St-Paul Road, from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

So take public transit or maybe just don't leave your house. It's supposed to rain Saturday and Sunday anyway.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us