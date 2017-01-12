In the two years since Rigaud resident Lou-Anne Hood launched Promise for Prom, she's collected more than 1,500 dresses.

The charitable program she ran out of her basement was meant to help low-income high school students find dresses and tuxes for prom.

"To see the happiness in the girls, to know this is a memory they will cherish for always," she told CBC, "the hug I get when those girls walk out is worth more than all the money in the world."

Lou-Anne Hood started the Promise for Prom program two years ago. (CBC)

But Hood says she won't be able to continue the work, due to the deterioration of her health.

"I have fibromyalgia. I'm having trouble walking, I can't work," she said.

She took to social media to reach out for a solution, and she found one.

Students from 10 local high schools from the Lester B. Pearson, New Frontiers, Sir Wilfred Laurier and English Montreal school boards came forward, wanting to do their part to keep the program alive.

"My heart was breaking," she said. "I'm so grateful that other people share my dream."

She plans to keep her website and Facebook page active so she can act as a bridge for donors who want to continue adding to the collection that will be housed between the schools.

"It's incredible how many people had them in their closets, taking up space," said Hood. "They call me, and they're so happy to have them go somewhere where they'll get life again."

The collection houses 1,500 dresses and a variety of tuxes as well. (CBC)

More people will come to prom

Rebecca Welden, a student at Laurentian Regional High School in Lachute, came by Hood's place with her teacher to help pack up some of the formal wear.

"I'm here to bring back 200 prom dresses to our school for girls who can't afford prom dresses," she said.

Welden is hopeful that this additional service will help encourage greater attendance at the end-of-year event.

"I think people would not go to prom if they didn't have a dress because they wouldn't want to feel outcast, like 'I don't have a good enough dress.'"

For Hood, knowing that her collection will keep growing and helping students in need is "the best feeling in the world."