Lobster season pushed back in Gaspé due to ice buildup

A group of fishermen in the Gaspé will have to wait a little bit longer before heading out to sea.

Thanks to chunks of ice that accumulated at the Grande-Rivière wharf, several boats got stuck on Thursday.

It was setting day — the first day of this year's lobster season.

David Henry Huard was shocked to discover that his boat was trapped in the ice.

"It really did something special," Huard, who is also on the board of directors for a professional fishermen's group in southern Gaspésie, said. "No boats could move. So we couldn't even move in the wharf to get set up."

Though it's true there are more lobsters to catch at the beginning of spring, the fishing season will be extended by four days. (Julia Wright / CBC)

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans ruled it was unsafe for about 30 fishermen to leave the harbour.

Now, they're set to start fishing next Tuesday.

Huard said this is unusual for his area.

"It's a case that happens in zones every year, like, further from where we fish, there's a zone that starts May 5 and a zone that starts a week before. But for us, it's never happened before," he said.

​

He said it's unlikely there will be a financial impact on his season.

Though it's true there are more lobsters to catch at the beginning of spring, the fishing season will be extended by four days.

Lobsters caught at the end of the season are usually worth more.

"We cannot wait to go to sea," Huard said of he and his fellow fishermen.