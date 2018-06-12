Lobster and crab fishermen in Quebec 'out of options' as more zones closed off

Fishermen on the Gaspé coast, already facing a difficult season with the closure of several crab fishing zones last month, will now have to lift their lobster cages out of the water weeks before the end of the season.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) announced on Monday it was closing 10 zones to lobster fishing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in response to reported sightings of North Atlantic Right Whales.

Fishermen have until Friday to remove their gear and will have to stay inland for the next two weeks until DFO decides if it will re-open fishing for the final seven days of the season.

"I don't know how we're going to get out of this one," said O'Neil Cloutier, the general manager of the professional fishermen's association of southern Gaspé.

Cloutier said the industry did its best to work with the ministry to find solutions to the string of right whale deaths reported in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.

Thirteen whales were reported dead in Canadian waters — two entangled in ropes connected to buoys and cages from snow crab traps— according to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

That lead to stricter regulations for ships travelling in these zones.

The 2017 summer was a historically deadly one for the endangered north Atlantic right whale. (Stephan Savoia/Canadian Press)

But Cloutier said closing fishing zones along the coast is excessive, and will have zero impact on the whale population.

"We are affected by this, even if we fully know that we will never see a whale in these zones," Cloutier said.

Lobster fishing is carried out within a few kilometres of the coastline, he said, nowhere near any of the whale sightings.

"We shouldn't have been involved in this situation because it's not lobster vessels who were responsible for the unfortunate deaths of these whales."

Fisheries and Oceans has given fishermen until Friday at 4 p.m. ET to leave the following fishing zones: GV32, GV33, GV34, GV35, GX32, GX33, GX34, GW32, GW33 and GW34.

While certain crab fishermen had diverted to these zones to try to make up for their losses, lobster fishermen in Gaspé are not allowed to set their traps in neighbouring areas.

"We are confined in these sub-zones, we can't go elsewhere," said Cloutier, seeing the moratorium as an unofficial "ban on all fishing in the Gulf of St. Lawrence."

Ripple effect on processing plants

The closures come in the wake of an already difficult season for meat processing plants.

Bill Sheehan, who owns a lobster and crab processing plant in Ste-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, said he was already operating only two days a week after crab fishing zones were shut down.

Without Gaspé lobster, his production will drop to 50 per cent of its normal rate.

''I don't know what we're gonna do. We're pretty much out of solutions," Sheehan said.

He estimates the industry will lose out on a million pounds of snow crab, leaving plant workers in limbo. He has yet to see any sort of compensation plan from the federal government to make up for his own losses.

"It puts a lot of pressure on everyone," Sheehan said, describing the general mood on the coast as "defeated."

Les mesures visent la fermeture des quadrilatères suivants : GV32, GV33, GV34, GV35, GX32, GX33, GX34, GW32, GW33 et GW34. Mesures en vigueur le 15 juin 2018, 16h HAA dû aux vents forts dans le golfe du St-Laurent, et ce jusqu’à nouvel ordre. <a href="https://t.co/Sls8T8nfmc">pic.twitter.com/Sls8T8nfmc</a> —@PechesOceansCAN

With less lobsters on the market, and growing demand ahead of Father's Day and the beginning of summer, Sheehan expects the prices to rise substantially over the coming weeks.