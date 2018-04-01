Montreal public libraries get with the times to stay afloat

Montreal's public libraries are repositioning themselves as places where visitors can not only borrow a book, but take part in tangible learning experiences, too.

The Benny Library in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame­­­­­­­-de-Grâce is one such example.

The facility, built in 2016, was the subject of an architectural competition and is the proud owner of not one, but three 3D printers.

That's part of "Benny-Fab," a digital manufacturing lab that was the first of its kind in Quebec.

The picture of modernization, it offers 3D printing, 3D scanning, hands-on learning with Lego and other activities.

Since it was inaugurated, another similar program has popped up at the Intercultural Library, also in CDN-NDG.

Ivan Filion is the director of libraries for the city of Montreal. (Radio-Canada/René Saint-Louis)

Ivan Filion, libraries director for the city of Montreal, says there are two mobile laboratories touring other boroughs.

Another idea on his modernization bucket list: The installation of culinary labs for anyone to use.

Filion said he's waiting on the results of a call for submissions that will shed light on what new equipment people want to see in their local libraries.

But in the mean time, he's pleased to note an uptick in the number of people visiting libraries and benefiting from services there.

In the last four years, public library attendance has gone up by 25 per cent.

And while book lending has only increased by five per cent during that same period, participation in library activities has jumped 35 per cent.

Filion says that's good news, and incentive to keep finding new ways to stay ahead of the curve.