Liberal cabinet minister David Heurtel says he, too, is leaving politics

David Heurtel, the minister for immigration, diversity and inclusiveness, announced on social media Friday that he won't be seeking re-election this fall.

He said that while he feels "great pride" about his five years of service, his decision not to run was triggered by news that a member of his family has been "struck by illness."

Heurtel was elected in a byelection in December 2013 in the riding of Viau, winning nearly 60 per cent of the vote, and served as environment minister until Premier Philippe Couillard handed him the immigration portfolio in a cabinet shuffle in October 2017.

In a letter posted on Twitter and Facebook, Heurtel thanked his constituents and his colleagues at the National Assembly.

"What I'll hold most dear is the friendships forged with the women and men of Saint-Michel," he wrote. "October will mark five years of political engagement. This was an extraordinary and unforgettable experience."

He said over the last couple months, a family member has been affected by health problems, and he deemed another term in office to be "incompatible" with his present situation.

"I've decided to move on to a new chapter in my professional life," he wrote.

He was not available for comment beyond the written statement Friday.