An international student recruitment company says it's considering legal action against the Lester B. Pearson School Board.

Board Chair Suanne Stein Day announced this week that the board had cut ties with recruiter Naveen Kolan and his company Edu Edge.

The board said it was part of restructuring that followed the discovery of alleged "irregularities" in its International department.

The announcement comes as the Pearson Board is facing an investigation by UPAC, the province's anti-corruption agency, and a government audit.

In an email, Edu Edge vice president Sai Vikas Waghrey wrote that the company is aware of the investigation, but does not know what is being investigated.

He says the company is considering "judicial remedies" to deal with what it calls "the illegal termination" of its contract with the school board.

Lester B. Pearson School Board did not immediately return a request for comment.