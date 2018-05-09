Owners of dog adoption centre desperately searching for new home

After pairing man's best friend with the right owners for nearly two decades, Animatch, a dog-adoption centre based south of Montreal, is being forced to find a new home.

And so far, it's proving hard to find a good match.

Helen Lacroix says she began the service with an agreement 18 years ago — as long as the neighbours didn't complain, the municipality of Les Cèdres, about 20 kilometres southwest of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, would let it operate.

Now, Lacroix says the municipality wants to expand its public works facilities. Unfortunately for Animatch, the land is right next door.

The city has asked them to move, and Lacroix said she isn't planning to fight to stay.

"Les Cèdres has been awesome for the last 18 years, and they still are. The problem is, the city has gotten bigger," she said.

Her daughter Andrea St-Pierre has been tasked with finding the new place, which has proven difficult because of their $300,000 budget and the amount of land they need — 10,000 square metres that is zoned agricultural.

Andrea St-Pierre gets a little appreciation from one of the dogs at Animatch. (Navneet Pall/CBC)

She has inquired with neighbouring communities to see if they have something that fits the bill, but it's been tough to find a place that has it all, she said.

Lacroix is asking the public for donations to increase their chances of finding a new home.

Animatch says it has until September to relocate.