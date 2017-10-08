The small town of Saint-Bernard en Beauce held a memorial ceremony Sunday to honour victims of the worst road crash in Canadian history — a bus accident which killed 43 of the town's residents.

During a Thanksgiving outing on Oct. 13, 1997, the bus carrying a group of seniors crashed near Les Éboulements, Que.

The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the tragedy for the 2,000-person town, located about 50 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Hundreds filled up the pews in the town's church to remember the victims.

"We were hurt in a way that will last forever," parish member Michel Leblond said.

During the ceremony, a large parchment with the names of the victims and a bouquet of roses was laid on the church's altar.

Marc-André Lachance was the parish priest at the time of the accident and said, "It is a chapter of my life, it will always be part of my story."

A moment of contemplation took place near the monument dedicated to the victims, but was shortened by heavy rain.