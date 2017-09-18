The approaching first anniversary of Leonard Cohen's death will be commemorated in style, with a tribute concert in Montreal kicking off a week of events to celebrate the beloved singer-songwriter and poet.

The show, titled Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen, will take place at the Bell Centre Nov. 6.

Elvis Costello, Sting, Lana Del Rey, Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, The Lumineers, Damien Rice, Patrick Watson, and Adam Cohen, Cohen's son who is also co-producing the event, will perform.

Organizers say additional artists, and actors who will perform spoken word pieces will soon be announced.

"My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: 'Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father. Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles…and if you want a public event do it in Montreal,'" said Adam Cohen in a news release.

Cohen's love affair with Montreal has been well-documented. He grew up in Westmount and had a home in the city's Plateau neighbourhood until he died.

Golden Globe winning director Jack Bender, known for his work on Game of Thrones, Lost and The Sopranos, will film the event for an upcoming special.

Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, Sept. 23 at noon. Prices range from $40.25 to $276.50, fees not included.

A week of Leonard Cohen love

Cohen was 82 when he died. The announcement of his passing last November came two weeks after his final album, You Want It Darker, was released on Oct. 28, 2016.

Fans and mourners created a makeshift memorial outside the Montreal home of the legendary singer and poet. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Proceeds from the show will be shared by several of Canada's arts organizations, a cause near to Cohen's heart, the release says.

Leonard Cohen – A Crack in Everything will also debut that week. The exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art will feature commissioned work by filmmakers, visual artists and musicians including Quebec stars Ariane Moffatt, Jean Leloup and French singer Lou Doillon.

The exhibit was approved by the late songwriter before his passing and will celebrate Cohen's life and work. It opens Nov. 9.

CBC/Radio-Canada is co-creating several original productions for the exhibition and broadcasting some special events and concerts.