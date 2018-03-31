Final days of MAC's blockbuster Leonard Cohen exhibition bring celebration and sadness

The most ambitious, expensive and well-attended exhibition in the history of Montreal's Musée d'art contemporain (MAC), Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything, is on the cusp of closing.

So far, the exhibition has brought in more than 260,000 visitors.

To give people more of a chance to see it, the museum is extending its hours until it closes April 9.

MAC director and chief curator John Zeppetelli said he knows all good things come to an end, but he'll still "be suffering intensely" over the next 10 days.

Zeppetelli spent almost three years preparing it, and working with artists from around the world who created unique pieces inspired by Cohen.

"It's been one of the great professional experiences of my life," he said.

The dark and moody exhibition opened last November — when Montreal was commemorating the anniversary of Cohen's death with a series of high-profile events.

The exhibition is presented by CBC/Radio-Canada, which invited visitors to create poetry out of fragments of Cohen's writing. (Sebastien Roy/MAC)

For its final weekend, the MAC is presenting a symposium bringing together Cohen experts from around the world and featuring an opening address by former governor general Adrienne Clarkson.

Clarkson's friendship with Cohen spanned half a century.

While working as a CBC journalist, she interviewed Cohen many times.

Clarkson said she came to the MAC to see it and stayed for two full days, soaking it in.

She's now opening the Max and Iris Stern International Symposium focusing on Cohen — the annual symposium brings together historian and museum professionals.

"I really wanted a human touch," Zeppetelli said of her presentation at the event, titled: Leonard Cohen As I Knew Him.

"Adrienne, with all of her regal qualities will deliver a powerful human touch, with her 50-year connection [to Cohen]."

She speaks Friday evening and the symposium continues all day Saturday at Concordia University.

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything closes April 9. The MAC's extended hours are available here.