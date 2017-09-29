The legal age to buy marijuana in Quebec will be 18, in order to prevent young people from buying their pot on the black market, sources have confirmed to Radio-Canada.

The provincial Liberal government outlined their plan for the age limit and the distribution after a series of discussions among the caucus members.

According to Radio-Canada, the sale of cannabis will ultimately be controlled by Quebec's liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ). The number of branches that would sell it remains to be determined.

Quebec's public health minister, Lucie Charlebois, will introduce a bill on cannabis legalization soon, the sources say, but Charlebois declined to comment Friday.

Earlier this month, Ontario announced it would set its legal consumption age at 19 — the same as the provincial drinking age.

The federal government's cannabis task force recommended the legal age for buying marijuana be set at 18.

During the deliberation, some politicians advocated for the age to be set somewhere between 19 and 21 while other argued that setting the age at 21 would lead to a police crackdown on younger users, the sources say.

In April, legislation was introduced in the House of Commons to legalize and regulate the sale and distribution of marijuana on or before July 1, 2018.