Thousands of Lebanese vote in Laval Sunday

For some Lebanese expatriates in Quebec, voting in their country's parliamentary elections Sunday makes them feel closer to their true identity.

The vote marks the first time that Lebanese are allowed to vote abroad. Results are expected next week.

At a Laval polling station, voters waited in line, smiling, as the rain trickled down.

It was the only place in Quebec where people could vote and organizers said more than 6,000 were registered there.

Some voters drove for hours to get to the polling station.

Monia El-Hnoud said it was her first time voting, ever. She left Lebanon when she was 15 and is now 41.

She said she feels caught between two worlds, but voting helped ground her identity.

"When you're voting, it's easy to say after that, 'I'm still Lebanese. And enough Canadian.' It's a very special feeling," she said.

It was the first time in nine years Lebanese expatriates could vote. The current legislature has extended its term several times, citing security threats linked to the war in neighbouring Syria.

'We are very connected to Lebanon'

According to Consul General of Lebanon in Montreal, Antoine Eid, setting up the Laval polling station was a feat.

The Consul General of Lebanon in Montreal, Antoine Eid, said it took about a month of coordinating with Beirut to set up the Laval polling station. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

It took about a month and has been coordinated with the administration in Beirut.

Michel Nassar said the Lebanese community in Canada is very close. (Matt D'Amours/CBC) "It was really so complicated. But when you see people having fun, and they're voting, practicing their democracy, we forget how tiring it's been," he said.

The Laval polling station was one of the biggest in Canada.

Michel Nassar has lived in Quebec for 15 years, but he still feels tied to Lebanon and said it's important that everyone vote.

"Everybody I know, most of them are coming to vote today. You can see the lineup," Nassar said. "We are very connected to Lebanon. We love our country as much as we love Canada,"

Sunday's vote in 33 countries comes two days after thousands of Lebanese voted in six Arab countries.