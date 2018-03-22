Leading Quebec investigative journalist ordered to reveal who leaked information about political corruption

One of Quebec's most prominent investigative journalists has been ordered by the Superior Court to reveal who leaked confidential information to her.

Radio-Canada's Marie-Maude Denis was told, in a ruling handed down Thursday, that she must identify the sources she used for a story that alleged collusion in the awarding of public contracts.

The broadcaster said it intends to appeal the decision.

In a tweet, Denis said "protecting journalistic sources is as important for us now as it was before this ruling."

La protection des sources journalistiques est aussi importante pour nous qu'avant ce jugement. Rassurée de savoir que mes patrons ont décidé de le porter en appel. —@mmdenisrc

Connected to trial of former Liberal organizer

The information provided to Denis led to the broadcast of two documentaries, aired on the investigative program Enquête in 2012 and 2015. They exposed ties between Liberal Party fundraising and the awarding of public contracts.

Thursday's Superior Court ruling annuls a previous decision by Quebec court judge André Perreault, who had thrown out a request to have Denis, as well as L'Actualité's Louis Lacroix, testify in the trial of an ex-Liberal fundraiser.

Marc-Yvan Côté was arrested alongside former Liberal deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau in 2016. They face a string of corruption-related charges.

Côté's defence team has argued that media reports by Denis and Lacroix robbed their client of a fair and impartial trial.

The Superior Court ruling said Lacroix did not have to testify.

Ruling comes despite new federal law

The ruling by Justice Jean-François Émond comes despite a federal law, passed last year, that says reporters cannot be forced to reveal their sources.

Émond argued that if the public interest stemming from the outcome of a criminal trial outweighs the public interest of protecting journalistic sources, a reporter can be forced to testify.

His decision also says that it will be up to the Quebec court to decide under which circumstances Denis will testify, which could mean testifying behind closed doors.

Conservative Sen. Claude Carignan, who drafted the original version of the federal law, said he was "very disappointed" to hear Denis could be forced to reveal her sources.

He said it puts journalists in a vulnerable situation.

