Fire crews are battling a fire this morning at the historic recording studio, Le Studio, nestled in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains, about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Provincial police received a call about the fire around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters found evidence at the scene which indicates to them the blaze may have been purposefully set, according to Radio-Canada.

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec are en route to the scene to confirm if the fire is linked to arson.

The SQ says about two-thirds of the building has burned so far and it may end up being a total loss.

Le Studio hasn't been an operational studio since 2008 and has since fallen into disrepair.

It was built in the early 1970s by legendary recording engineer and producer André Perry. It was considered one of the best recording studios of the 1970s and 1980s.

Local and international artists have recorded there, including Cat Stevens, the Bee Gees, the Police and David Bowie.