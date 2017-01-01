A popular brunch spot on the Plateau Mont-Royal will feed Sun Youth's volunteers and many of its clients for free on the first day of 2017.

L'Avenue, a hip diner on Mont-Royal Avenue known for its long lines, window mannequins and peculiar washrooms, has teamed up with the community outreach agency on St-Urbain Street to feed 250 of its volunteers and clients while the restaurant is closed to the public.

This is the third year the restaurant has come up with a charitable project around the holidays. In 2014, it gave away all meals for free to customers on Dec. 24.

"The customers didn't know. When they asked for their bill they were very happy," said owner Milton Safos.

"We saw how positive it was and the good feelings it gave people. That was the catalyst."

In 2015, all sales from Christmas Eve went to a nearby elementary school, Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague. The $6,000 raised was used to buy new blinds for windows, Safos said.

This year the restaurant wanted to go further and reward a community non-profit agency. Safos said he admires Sun Youth's work, helping families in need.

"They're very well organized, and it's because of all the volunteers. They work all year long to help people," he said.

Restaurant staff also volunteering

The restaurant's staff will also be volunteering their time on New Year's Day. Safos said the sign-up sheet he posted was filled within a day.

"Everyone is working for free," he said.

Lisa Perrault, the co-ordinator of volunteers at Sun Youth, said it's the first time a restaurant has opened its doors to the agency's community in her three years there.

"We've had restaurants donate food and money but not invite us in like this," she said.

L'Avenue and Sun Youth are already planning future events.

Next Christmas, the restaurant will cater a miniature version of Comiccon, where volunteers dress up as superheroes and sci-fi characters to entertain the children.