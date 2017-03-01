Laval police are warning diners in restaurants to keep a close eye on their belongings, after a recent string of wallet thefts in the city.

In the last nine months, more than 100 wallets were reported stolen by people who were dining out.

Laval police released a video, showing the suspects' modus operandi: they swipe wallets from coat pockets or purses that are hanging on the back of chairs.

The thieves then quickly commit fraud, using the stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Laval police are asking anyone who may recognize the men in the video to call 911 or, to remain anonymous, they can contact 450-662-INFO (4636).

Police officers will also be visiting restaurants in Laval to warn customers to be vigilant.