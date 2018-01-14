Laval University is investing $770,000 into safety features at its student residences after a string of break-ins and alleged sexual assaults on campus two years ago.

The renovations include an electronic access system on exterior and interior doors, as well as elevators. Security cameras are also being added to common areas.

So far, the university has updated one residence, Alphonse-Marie-Parent. In Oct. 2016, Quebec City received 15 complaints related to a rash of break-ins at that residence.

Of those complaints, four of them included allegations of sexual assault.

After an analysis and consultations with residents over the changes, the university has decided to expand the renovations to its three other residences.

"On top of electronic security measures, the security and prevention department is continuing its efforts in prevention, and raising awareness of good safety practices among residents," university spokesperson Andrée-Anne Stewart said.

All the residences are expected to be renovated by the start of the fall 2018 semester.

Sexual assaults in residences

Quebec City police received multiple complaints about a man entering rooms in a student residence at Laval University in the middle of the night Oct. 14, 2016.

Fifteen complaints were filed with police regarding incidents involving at least one suspect, a man roaming the hallways of Alphonse-Marie-Parent residence and knocking on doors.

Thierno-Oury Barry faces 12 charges related to the alleged break-ins and sexual assaults. He was an economics student at the university when he was arrested.

He was released on bail and will be back in court at the end of January for a preliminary hearing.