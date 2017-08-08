The Société de transport de Laval (STL) will be getting a $30 million funding injection from the federal and provincial government aimed at improving public transportation services in the area.

The money, totalling $30,438,900, will go towards financing 29 different projects.

Marc Miller, MP for Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Sœurs and parliamentary secretary for the federal minister of infrastructure, said that Ottawa is "proud" to invest more than $16.9 million in the plan.

In addition to the federal money, Quebec will provide $13.5 million and the STL will also assume some costs to carry out the projects.

MP Marc Miller was on hand to make the announcement in Laval, Tuesday. (Marc Miller/Twitter)

David de Cotis, president of the administrative council at the STL, said he believes residents will be pleased with the upgrades.

"This funding will have a direct impact on customer service by [offering] a modern, efficient service," he said.

As part of the spending, the STL will be buying 22 new hybrid, climate-controlled buses which will be put into service in the new year.

The money will be used to buy 22 new hybrid buses that will begin to circulate in 2018. (STL)

The company will also be investing in the electrification of at least 70 bus shelters and the installation of new charging stations.

Money is also earmarked for a series of studies on electric buses and driverless transport.