Laval police are looking for suspects after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach overnight.

According to Const. Franco Di Genova, the girl was involved in a verbal altercation outside an entrance to the Cartier Metro station, on Cartier Boulevard, around 12:30 a.m. It is unclear what the altercation was about.

She and two friends then crossed the street. They were standing in front of another entrance to the Metro when gunshots were fired in their direction. The victim was hit in the abdomen at least once, Di Genova said.

Police say she was involved in a verbal altercation before she was shot. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

The girl's life is not in danger but she will be hospitalized for a few days.

Di Genova says detectives are meeting with the girl's friends and other witnesses.

They also plan to consult surveillance video from the Metro station and surrounding businesses, and speak to the victim herself once her doctors give them permission.