Laval police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot at a club in the city's Chomedey district last night.

At about 10 p.m., calls started coming in for gunshots at Club Soouund on Curé-Labelle Boulevard, according to Laval police spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

Witnesses say two men got into a verbal dispute that escalated.

The victim was shot once in the chest. He is in hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police caught up with a 30-year-old man a few minutes later on a side street near the club.

He was arrested and Di Genova says detectives will question him later this morning.