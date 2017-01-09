Laval police say they believe a major fire at a building housing four small businesses in the Vimont neighbourhood was deliberately set.

The fire began early Monday morning at a building on René-Laennec Boulevard.

Tony Cerone, one of the business owners, followed a fire truck all the way to work this morning.

Cerone owns Pâtisserie Vimont and was heading in to bake bread.

When he arrived, he realized the truck was heading to the same place he was.

"Look, I'm speechless. It hurts, that's all. It hurts to see 13 years of sacrifice go up in flames," he said.

Tony Cerone, owner of Pâtisserie Vimont, was driving behind a fire truck on his way to work this morning, only to find out when he arrived that the building that houses his business was on fire. (Kate McKenna/CBC)

When firefighters arrived at the building, it was already engulfed in flames, said operations chief Daniel Beaupré.

The businesses were closed at the time, so the building didn't need to be evacuated, he said.

The roof of the building, which also houses a dépanneur, hair salon and ice cream parlour, has collapsed.

Cerone and another eyewitness who refused to be identified say the fire began in the hair salon.

A gas leak behind the building forced Hydro-Québec to cut power to 400 people in the area.

Firefighters won't consider the fire under control until the leak is capped, Beaupré said.

About 35 firefighters and 12 vehicles are at the scene. Firefighters are taking precautions due to the cold, Beaupré said.