Laval police have identified a suspect they believe to be linked to the death of a 33-year-old man found bloodied in a Laval nightclub parking lot last Thursday.

Police are asking the for the public's help to find Mohamad Achraf Maatoug, 26.

He is considered to be armed and violent.

According to police a fight broke out between different individuals inside Le Moomba bar—a popular nightclub in Laval.

Police say that during the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

Police have asked anyone who has information on the suspect to call 911.