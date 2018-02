Laval police have issued an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Mario Mousseau, in connection with a string of break-ins.

Police are asking for the public's help locating Mousseau, who is implicated in eight incidents in the Laval area.

Mousseau could be in Laval or in the surrounding area, and is still at large, say police.

He is five-foot-eight and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police via their confidential line, 450-662-4636.