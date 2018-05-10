Laval police search for missing teenager
Police in Laval say they’re worried about the safety of a teenager who hasn’t be seen or heard from since Tuesday.
Police say Maggy Lapierre, 15, never returned home this week from an appointment
Police in Laval say they're worried about the safety of a teenager who hasn't be seen or heard from since Tuesday.
Maggy Lapierre, 15, left home on May 8 to go to an appointment, but didn't return.
Police say her family members have reason to believe she may be in danger.
Lapierre, who speaks French, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4-11" and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a piercing on her lip and nose, and a tattoo on her left wrist.
She was last seen wearing a black turtleneck and jeans.
Laval police say she could be in Montreal's east end.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call their info-line at 450-662-INFO, or call 911 and mention the file number LVL 180508 082.