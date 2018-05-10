Laval police search for missing teenager

Police in Laval say they're worried about the safety of a teenager who hasn't be seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Maggy Lapierre, 15, left home on May 8 to go to an appointment, but didn't return.

Police say her family members have reason to believe she may be in danger.

Lapierre, who speaks French, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4-11" and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a piercing on her lip and nose, and a tattoo on her left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black turtleneck and jeans.

Laval police say she could be in Montreal's east end.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call their info-line at 450-662-INFO, or call 911 and mention the file number LVL 180508 082.