Skip to Main Content
Laval police search for missing teenager

Notifications

Laval police search for missing teenager

Police in Laval say they’re worried about the safety of a teenager who hasn’t be seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Police say Maggy Lapierre, 15, never returned home this week from an appointment

CBC News ·
Maggy Lapierre, 15, speaks French and has a piercing on her nose and lip. Police say she could be in Montreal's east end. (Laval Police)

Police in Laval say they're worried about the safety of a teenager who hasn't be seen or heard from since Tuesday.

Maggy Lapierre, 15, left home on May 8 to go to an appointment, but didn't return.

Police say her family members have reason to believe she may be in danger.

Lapierre, who speaks French, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4-11" and weighs about 120 pounds. She has a piercing on her lip and nose, and a tattoo on her left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black turtleneck and jeans.

Laval police say she could be in Montreal's east end.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call their info-line at 450-662-INFO, or call 911 and mention the file number LVL 180508 082.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us