Police in Laval and in the Montérégie region, south of Montreal, carried out separate raids this morning on two alleged cocaine-trafficking operations.

Laval police were searching two homes, one on des Cormiers Street in Laval's Duvernay neighbourhood and another on Eadie Street in Montreal's Côte-Saint-Paul neighbourhood.

A police spokesman said arrests have been made, but he couldn't say how many, adding more are expected over the course of the day.

The raids are being carried out as part of an operation that has been dubbed Projet Dentaire.

It began in October after police received a tip from the public.

Raids target alleged Montérégie cocaine network

Provincial and municipal police in the Montérégie region conducted unrelated raids Thursday, targeting an alleged cocaine trafficking network south of Montreal.

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec, along with Châteauguay police, carried out nine search warrants on five homes, two cars and two bars in Salaberry-de- Valleyfield, Saint-Anicet and Beauharnois, SQ spokeswoman Sgt. Joyce Kemp said.

Eight people were arrested during the operation — five men, aged 17 to 53, and three women, aged 44 to 46.

Kemp said they could face charges of possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking and may appear in court today.

