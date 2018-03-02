The death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was discovered in a stream behind her high school in Laval was likely an accident, police say.

Laval police spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara says investigators are still looking into the circumstances leading up to her death.

Athena Gervais's body was recovered late Thursday afternoon in a stream behind École Poly-Jeunesse in Fabreville, in northwest Laval.

Laval police say Athena Gervais, 14, was reported missing on Monday. Her body was found Thursday. (Laval police)

Gervais was last seen alive on Monday, leaving the school at lunchtime. She didn't return to school in the afternoon, and she never showed up at home later.

Her body was found a day after investigators set up a command post near the school.

Jean-Pierre Archambault, a spokesperson for the Commission scolaire de Laval, the local school board, said they decided to keep the school open to be able to offer students and staff support, as well as to identify those who need it most.

"We put all the alternatives on the table, but it became obvious to us that we had to open the school," Archambault said, adding social workers are on hand to help.

He said students and staff have been collaborating with investigators.

Once the cause of her death is determined, the school will consider what measures to put in place to prevent it from happening again, he said.