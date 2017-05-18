A 33-year-old man is dead after he was found bloodied in a Laval nightclub parking lot.

Laval police say a call came in around 3:15 a.m. for a fight between two groups of people inside Moomba, a club in the Centropolis complex on Pierre-Péladeau Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they put the club on lockdown. Officers soon discovered the man lying on the ground outside, said spokesperson Franco Di Genova.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

It is unclear how the man sustained the fatal injuries.

The victim's body was found on a terrasse at a Presse Café in the Centropolis complex, around the corner from Moomba. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

Club patrons were asked to stay at the scene to give statements to police about what they saw, Di Genova said. Investigators are still meeting with some witnesses.

Police have set up a perimeter around the club. The Laval's major crime unit and canine unit are at the scene.

The club's administration is collaborating with the police on the investigation. There are surveillance cameras inside and outside the building and detectives are trying to get a copy of the footage.

Di Genova said Moomba has been the subject of a number of calls to police over the years for a "variety" of situations, including for homicide, drunk patrons and fights.