Laval police looking for victims of alleged sexual predator

Laval police are looking for victims of a man who was arrested on child pornography charges after he allegedly exposed himself to young girls.

Dominic Fournelle, 50, was arrested April 4 after an RCMP investigation into images "of a sexual nature" involving minors circulating on the internet and hosted on an overseas server were traced back to Laval.

Laval police said the photos were taken on a cell phone in various parts of the city and it's unclear if they victims knew they were being photographed. Thousands of photos were seized following his arrest.

Police allege Fournelle interacted with girls he saw on the street, calling them over to his vehicle while he was masturbating. He allegedly targeted girls between the ages of 10 and 14.

Investigators are asking anyone who remembers being approached by the accused to call police.

Police say Fournelle, who is French speaking, drove a red 2012 Buick Verano from 2012 to 2014 and after that a silver 2014 Nissan Sentra.

Fournelle was charged with distribution of child pornography and released with strict conditions that limit his movements and his access to the internet. He is scheduled to appear in court again June 7.

Victims are asked to contact police at 450-662-4636.