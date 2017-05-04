Laval police are asking for the public's help to locate two teenaged sisters, missing since the end of April.

Alia Borghol, 14, was last seen April 29 and her sister Jasmine Borghol, 16, was last seen April 30. Police can't confirm whether they are together.

Alia may be in the Montreal area in the company of a boy of around the same age as her, who is also missing.

Police described Alia as five feet three inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and speaks French.

Jasmine is described as five feet six inches tall and weighing 121 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and speaks French.

Anyone with information on the sisters' whereabouts is asked to contact Laval police at 450-662-4636 or 911 and reference files LVL 170429-025 and LVL 170430-032.