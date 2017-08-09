Laval Mayor Marc Demers plans to lay out major restrictions on the new construction of residential condo towers between six and 25 storeys on 82 per cent of the city`s territory.

"There will be, for the first time in decades, a development plan for the [territory]," he told Radio-Canada. The last time the third largest city in Quebec had such a plan was in 1990.

For Demers, this plan marks the end of an era of "improvisation and construction initiatives according to the needs of the promoters."

The measure will only allow for buildings over six storeys to be built in the "downtown" area, namely sites near the Place Bell, Montmorency Metro station and the Carrefour Laval.

"What we don't want is an area where it's been developing for years, a family area with one or two-storey houses, and then a big 10 to 15-storey place comes in," he said.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers says he's committed to protecting existing residential neighbourhoods and green space. (Radio-Canada)

Demers brought the plan to Laval's municipal council, which has already approved it.

The next step is to get the green light from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the greater Montreal council that incorporates Longueuil and Laval.

The plan also includes a vast expanse of wetlands, forests and agricultural land that would be protected.

Demers said he's committed to preserving air quality and reducing smog in the area.

This comes after two years of consultation with the residents and community groups.