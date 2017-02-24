Laval police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who used pepper spray to rob a gas station.

According to police, on Dec. 9, 2016, the men entered an Ultramar gas station on des Laurentides Boulevard around 1 a.m.

The first suspect brandished a can of pepper spray, walked up to the register and asked for its contents.

The second suspect went behind the counter began to fill a bag with cartons of cigarettes.

Once they were finished, they left the gas station on foot.

Police released descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect one is described as a white man, about 20 years old and speaks French. He was wearing a black tuque and winter jacket with a red plaid shirt and grey pants. ​

​ Suspect two is described as a white man with a small brown moustache and goatee. He was wearing a black tuque and a sweatshirt that reads "Cocaine & Caviar" with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laval police at 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention file number LVL 161209 003.