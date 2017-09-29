Quebec's student sports regulatory body, the RSEQ, has handed a one-game suspension to Laval Rouge et Or football player Kevin McGee after the Concordia University Stingers made a formal complaint following last Sunday's game in Quebec City.

McGee, a defensive back, was suspended for unnecessary roughness for tackling Concordia player James Tyrrell when he was in a vulnerable position.

Laval Rouge et Or defensive back Kevin McGee will sit out the Oct. 1 game. (www.rougeetor.ulaval.ca)

The Concordia Stingers filed two complaints with the RSEQ following the Sept. 24 game, one on behalf of Tyrrell, the other for quarterback Trenton Miller who was also hit.

In its decision issued Friday morning, the RSEQ ruled that the hit against Miller did not warrant a punishment but that after reviewing footage, McGee would sit out the Oct. 1 game.

During the Sept. 24 game, neither Rouge et Or player received a penalty relating to the incidents.

In a statement, Université Laval said that it does not plan to appeal the decision and that "the organization wishes to reiterate that it has never encouraged or taught student athletes to tackle with the intention of causing harm."

Calling for change

Miller, the Stingers quarterback, called attention to the incidents by posting a video on Facebook this week, asking RSEQ to take steps to make player safety its priority.

The video has garnered 58,000 views and over 800 shares.

In it, Miller describes the hits to himself and his teammates as "unjustly violent" and calls on the league administrators to take action.

"We need to do this so parents can confidently put their sons in pads and let them play this great game without worrying about harming their future," said Miller.

Concordia University's department of recreation and athletics told CBC in a statement Thursday that it "cares deeply about the safety of its student-athletes" and that "the department considers the events in the Concordia Stingers-Laval Rouge et Or football game on Sept. 24, 2017 to be unacceptable."