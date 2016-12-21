A 75-year-old man died in an overnight apartment fire in Laval's Sainte-Rose neighbourhood.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom of his second-floor apartment on Bas-du-Plateau-Ouimet Street around 1 a.m.

Laval firefighters operations chief François Hervieux said firefighters tried to get into the man's home but couldn't break down the door, at first.

The man was in cardiac arrest when firefighters discovered him. They tried to revive him and paramedics took over once they arrived.

His death was declared at the scene.

Tragic circumstances

The man lived alone, Hervieux said. His wife was in hospital and he spent his days at her side.

His home is not believed to have been equipped with a working smoke alarm.

Police are investigating cause of the fire because it was fatal, but Hervieux said it appears to have started accidentally.

The fire was quickly put out. The other apartments in the building were not damaged.