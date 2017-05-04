Laval police have closed a section of des Laurentides Boulevard this morning while they investigate a fatal collision.

Police say four vehicles collided around 3 a.m. near the intersection of des Laurentides and Cartier boulevards.

Const. Franco Di Genova said one car was heading northbound and another southbound when they hit each other.

The young man who was in the passenger seat of the car travelling south, a blue Volkswagen GTI, was killed, Di Genova said. His exact age is unknown.

Fatal accident on Laurentian Blvd. in Laval. 3, maybe 4 vehicles involved. Police say speed likely the cause. Will do blood tests. pic.twitter.com/8mPOgLMH6V — @TurnbullJay

The driver, also male and around the same age, was critically injured.

Collision reconstruction experts are onsite and are investigating the incident.

Des Laurentides is closed in both directions between Cartier Metro Station and Grenon Street. The thoroughfare leads to the Viau Bridge, which connects Laval to Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

There are detours in place and police are directing traffic. Officials say the road may be closed until this afternoon, and motorists should expect congestion in the area.

A number of bus lines are also affected by the closure.

Détour: 17, 22, 27, 31, 41, 43, 48, 58, 60, 70, 73, 74 et 901 entre Cartier et Tourangeau (dir. nord) / de la Concorde et Cartier (dir. sud) pic.twitter.com/zRkGfPf8V6 — @stlsynchro