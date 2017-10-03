The former director general of the City of Laval has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and corruption in the case that saw former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Claude Asselin, who was Laval's director general for 17 years until he retired in 2006, appeared in Quebec Superior Court Tuesday morning.

He will be sentenced for fraud of more than $5,000, corruption in municipal affairs, conspiracy, and breach of trust. Asselin will be back in court Oct. 18 for sentencing remarks.

Asselin entered a plea deal that saw charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, breach of trust and of committing criminal acts benefiting a criminal organization, which in itself carries a maximum sentence of five years or more, dropped.

Also on the docket Tuesday, were the cases of contractor Jocelyn Dufresne and notary Jean Gauthier.

Contractor Jocelyn Dufresne, middle, has been sentenced to a year in jail in connection with the Laval corruption case that saw 27 people arrested in 2013. (Radio-Canada)

Dufresne, who owns a private construction company, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy, fraud and corruption. He is to serve a year in jail, two years of probation 240 hours of community service.

The contractor and his associates were found to have made large donations to Vaillancourt's municipal elections campaign in 2009.

Gauthier, the notary, received a sentence to be served in the community for two years less a day and must pay $100,000 to the City of Laval within the next month.

Gauthier was a notary from the 1960s until 2007. He was known as a close associate of the former mayor. He is now retired.

The trio — Asselin, Dufresne and Gauthier — are among the 37 people arrested in the 2013 Laval corruption bust dubbed Operation Honorer.

Since then, several have pleaded guilty, included 13 all at once on July 11. Others have had their cases thrown out because of the Jordan ruling, which set deadlines on the justice system to avoid unreasonable trial delays.