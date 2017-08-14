Laval police are circulating information about a series of break ins they believe were all committed by the same man, 43-year-old Michel Métivier.

Police arrested Métivier Aug. 8 and they believe he was responsible for break ins at several dozen Laval properties.

Police are hoping other victims or witnesses may come forward.

Métivier measures five feet seven inches, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He speaks French.

He was arrested for breaking an entering, obstruction, impersonating a peace officer and attempting to flee in his vehicle.

His arrest came after he was stopped for a traffic violation. Police said he tried to give a false name, showed an RCMP badge, and then fled in his car.

A chase followed and the suspect hit a parked car. He then got out of his car and broke into a nearby home, according to police.

A police dog team was called in and helped track down the suspect.

After his arrest, Métivier appeared in court Aug. 10 with another court date set for Nov. 8.

Police say he was released from a 12-year sentence, also for breaking and entering, in October 2016 on conditional parole but it was revoked eight months ago when DNA evidence connected him to a new string of crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laval police at (450) 662‑INFO (4636).